International

Moscow targeted with drones as Ukraine steps up attacks on Russia

by Lauren Sforza - 07/30/23 7:51 AM ET
Investigators examine an area next to the damaged skyscraper in the “Moscow City” business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)

Russian authorities said three Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow early Sunday, injuring one and causing delays around the region and in a nearby airport. 

This is the fourth latest attack in the Moscow region this month as Ukraine ramps up its counteroffensive on Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry said the attack by the three drones was an “attempted terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime.”

The defense ministry also said that one of the drones was shot down above the capital region with air defense systems and the other two were jammed, crashing in the Moscow City business district. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram that the drone attack “insignificantly damaged” the exteriors of two buildings in the Moscow City district, noting that there were no casualties.

Russian state news agency Tass reported that one security guard was injured during the attack, according to emergency services. The agency also reported that the capital’s Vnukovo airport was closed for arrivals and departures due to the attack. The airport has since reopened.

Authorities also closed a nearby street to traffic since it was near one of the crash sites.

A view of the damaged skyscraper is shown in the “Moscow City” business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)

Ukraine has rarely taken direct responsibility for attacks on Moscow in the past, but a spokesperson for the Ukrainian airforce said Sunday that Russia is seeing the impacts of its invasion in Ukraine.

“All of the people who think the war ‘doesn’t concern them,’ it’s already touching them,” spokesperson Yurii Ihnat told reporters Sunday.

“There’s already a certain mood in Russia: that something is flying in, and loudly,” he said. “There’s no discussion of peace or calm in the Russian interior any more. They got what they wanted.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

