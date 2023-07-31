Russian missile hits another apartment building, Ukraine says

A Russian missile struck another apartment building in central Ukraine on Monday, leaving four people dead and trapping residents underneath the rubble, according to Ukraine’s interior minister.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said one of two Russian missiles hit a section of an apartment building in the city of Kryvyi Rih, killing four, including a 10-year-old girl. Fifty-three people were injured in the attack, according to Dnipro Gov. Serhiy Lysak.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Monday morning that a university building and a crossroads were also hit. Zelensky, who was born in Kryvyi Rih, said people may still be under the rubble, as rescuers on the ground work to save people.

“In recent days, the enemy has been stubbornly attacking cities, city centers, shelling civilian objects and housing,” Zelenskyy said in a statement on social media. “But this terror will not frighten us or break us.”

In the partially occupied Donetsk province, a Ukrainian artillery strike killed two people and wounded six, said Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-installed leader of the illegally annexed province. He said a bus was also hit several times in Donetsk as Ukrainian forces shelled the city.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine’s claims could be independently verified, according to The Associated Press.

Ukraine’s counterstrikes come amid a series of reported efforts to bring the war deeper into Russia, including multiple drone attacks on Russia and Moscow-annexed territory, including Crimea. Ukraine’s most recent strike Sunday damaged two office buildings around two miles from the Kremlin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Russia is increasing security in the wake of such attacks, calling Sunday’s attack an “act of desperation.”

A Ukrainian drone also aimed for a district police department in Russia’s Bryansk region early Monday, but no casualties were reported, according to the local governor.

Updated at 8:44 a.m. ET.