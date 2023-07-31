trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Russian missile hits another apartment building, Ukraine says

by Miranda Nazzaro - 07/31/23 8:27 AM ET
by Miranda Nazzaro - 07/31/23 8:27 AM ET
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Interior Ministry Press Office, emergency services work at a scene after a missile hits a multi-story apartment building in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Monday, July 31, 2023.
Ukrainian Interior Ministry Press Office via Associated Press
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Interior Ministry Press Office, emergency services work at a scene after a missile hits a multi-story apartment building in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Monday, July 31, 2023.

A Russian missile struck another apartment building in central Ukraine on Monday, leaving four people dead and trapping residents underneath the rubble, according to Ukraine’s interior minister. 

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said one of two Russian missiles hit a section of an apartment building in the city of Kryvyi Rih, killing four, including a 10-year-old girl. Fifty-three people were injured in the attack, according to Dnipro Gov. Serhiy Lysak. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Monday morning that a university building and a crossroads were also hit. Zelensky, who was born in Kryvyi Rih, said people may still be under the rubble, as rescuers on the ground work to save people.

“In recent days, the enemy has been stubbornly attacking cities, city centers, shelling civilian objects and housing,” Zelenskyy said in a statement on social media. “But this terror will not frighten us or break us.”

In the partially occupied Donetsk province, a Ukrainian artillery strike killed two people and wounded six, said Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-installed leader of the illegally annexed province. He said a bus was also hit several times in Donetsk as Ukrainian forces shelled the city. 

Neither Russia nor Ukraine’s claims could be independently verified, according to The Associated Press. 

Ukraine’s counterstrikes come amid a series of reported efforts to bring the war deeper into Russia, including multiple drone attacks on Russia and Moscow-annexed territory, including Crimea. Ukraine’s most recent strike Sunday damaged two office buildings around two miles from the Kremlin. 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Russia is increasing security in the wake of such attacks, calling Sunday’s attack an “act of desperation.” 

A Ukrainian drone also aimed for a district police department in Russia’s Bryansk region early Monday, but no casualties were reported, according to the local governor.

Updated at 8:44 a.m. ET.

Tags Dmitry Peskov Kryvyi Rih russia Russia-Ukraine war ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump, DeSantis aides spar over former president’s spending on legal fees
  2. High school boys are trending conservative
  3. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  4. McConnell’s health puts focus on shadow race to replace him 
  5. Georgia prosecutor: Sheriff ‘doing something smart’ by installing security ...
  6. White House takes the gloves off ahead of 2024
  7. Democratic Caucus chair says shutdown is looming because ‘the far right is ...
  8. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  9. GOP leaders strike out on getting Tuberville to bend
  10. Nancy Mace says Biden impeachment talk puts House GOP majority at risk 
  11. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  12. The Hill’s Morning Report — Two faces of Trump’s sway
  13. Teamsters leader on tentative deal with UPS: ‘This is not just going to ...
  14. Facebook settlement checks: Can you still get a payment if you deleted your ...
  15. Lawmakers set to face ticking clock on health care priorities
  16. Russia’s warmongers are turning against Putin
  17. Biden campaign co-chair: Code of conduct for presidential family members ‘may ...
  18. Kamala the insincere: The truth about Florida’s education standards
Load more