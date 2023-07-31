Zelensky: War returning to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Russia’s “aggression has gone bankrupt on the battlefield,” predicting the war will come back to Russia.

“Russian aggression has gone bankrupt on the battlefield,” Zelensky said in an address. “Today is the 522nd day of the so-called ‘special military operation,’ which the Russian leadership expected to last for a week or two. Ukraine is getting stronger. Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia.”

Zelensky’s address comes amid Ukraine’s increased counteroffensive against Russia.

A Ukrainian artillery strike on partially occupied Donetsk province Monday killed two and injured six, according to Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-installed leader of the illegally annexed province. Pushilin said Ukrainian forces also shelled the city of Donetsk multiple times Monday.

On Sunday, three Ukrainian drones attacked the region, injuring one person and prompting delays in the area and in a nearby airport. The attack marked Ukraine’s fourth assault in the Moscow region this month, though Ukraine does not often claim responsibility for its attacks.

The Russian Defense Ministry called the drones an “attempted terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said a Russian missile struck another apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Monday, killing four people and trapping residents underneath the rubble. Zelensky, who was born in Kryvyi Rih, said responders were working on the ground to save people.

In his address Monday, Zelensky said the “number one priority is defense, protection of the state and people,” adding local authorities have resources for shelters, assistance to brigades, families of military members and protection of internally displaced persons.

He said local leaders are focused on the vulnerability of Ukraine’s energy sector and facilities ahead of winter and urged security guarantees for Ukraine until it is able to join NATO. Group of Seven countries pledged long-term security guarantees for Ukraine earlier this month.

“All the laws necessary to start negotiations with the European Union must be passed,” Zelensky said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.