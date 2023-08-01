China restricting drone exports amid tensions with US

China announced Monday that it will limit the export of civilian long-range drones, citing the war in Ukraine and rising tensions with the U.S.

The move comes as reports allege that Chinese-manufactured drones are being used by both the Russian and Ukrainian militaries for reconnaissance and attacks in the war effort. China, while it has close ties with Moscow, is nominally neutral in the conflict.

“The risk of some high specification and high-performance civilian unmanned aerial vehicles being converted to military use is constantly increasing,” the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

The restrictions will apply to drones that can fly beyond sight distance, for longer than 30 minutes, can throw objects or weigh more than about 15 pounds.

China’s largest drone manufacturer, DJI, suspended its operations in Russia and Ukraine last year to prevent its devices from being used on the battlefield.

China has “always opposed the use of civilian drones for military purposes,” the commerce ministry said. “The moderate expansion of drone control by China this time is an important measure to demonstrate the responsibility of a responsible major country.”

The country has attracted criticism from U.S. officials who claim China is materially assisting the Russian war effort despite saying otherwise. A U.S. intelligence report claimed that Chinese manufacturers were providing military parts and support equipment to Russia.

President Biden has repeatedly warned China to stay out of the conflict.

China called its economic relationship with Russia one of “normal economic and trade cooperation.” The country has diplomatically supported Russia, including backing Russia in the United Nations and supporting its justifications for the invasion.