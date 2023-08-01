trending:

International

Russia calls latest drone strike on Moscow a Ukrainian ‘terrorist attack’ 

by Lauren Sforza - 08/01/23 9:49 AM ET
Firefighters stand next to a damaged building in the “Moscow City” business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Ukrainian drones again targeted Moscow and its surroundings early Tuesday morning, the Russian military reported. Two of three launched were shot down outside Moscow, while one crashed into a skyscraper in the Moscow City business district, damaging the building’s facade.(AP Photo)

Russia on Tuesday labeled the latest drone strike on Moscow as a Ukrainian “terrorist attack.”

For the second time in about 48 hours, a drone struck a skyscraper in central Moscow, an attack that Russian authorities have accused Kyiv of orchestrating as Ukraine advances its long-awaited counteroffensive.  

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram that Kyiv attempted a “terrorist attack” near buildings and facilities in Moscow on Tuesday.

The ministry said two drones were taken down by air defense systems, while a third drone — which crashed into a skyscraper in the Moscow City business district and damaged the facade — was jammed.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin posted on Telegram that the drone crashed into the same building that was damaged during a separate attack Sunday. He said there was no information about any potential victims, noting that emergency services were working at the scene Tuesday.

Sobyanin also noted that the drone hit the 21st floor of the skyscraper, which is one of the floors that hosts the Economic Development Ministry. He said about 150 square meters — or a little over 1,600 square feet — of the facade was damaged. 

Ukraine has been hesitant to claim responsibility for the repeated drone attacks, but President Volodymyr Zelensky said over the weekend that “the war is gradually coming back to Russian territory.” His adviser, Mykhailo Podolak, posted on X — the platform formally known as Twitter — on Tuesday that Moscow “is rapidly getting used to a full fledged war,” but did not mention the drone attack.

The Defense Ministry said that Kyiv forces attempted to attack two of Russia’s warships in the Black Sea using maritime drones overnight.

The ministry added the three drones were all destroyed.

The Associated Press contributed.

