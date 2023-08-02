trending:

Zelensky accuses Russia of targeting grain infrastructure 

by Lauren Sforza - 08/02/23 9:55 AM ET
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of targeting grain infrastructure after Russian drones attacked a port city Wednesday.

Russia hit a port city near the border of NATO member Romania, resulting in significant damage and a massive fire at buildings that are essential to Ukrainian grain exports. The attack comes after the country halted its wartime Ukrainian grain export deal last month that allowed wheat and other food products to be exported from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

“Russian terrorists have once again targeted ports, grain facilities and global food security,” Zelensky posted Wednesday morning on Telegram. “The world must respond.”

The head of Zelensky’s office, Andriy Yermak, said the city of Izmail was hit in the strikes, which is on the Danube River that is a part of the Ukraine-Romania border. Ukraine’s South operational command said on Facebook that Russia’s goal “was clearly the facilities of the ports and industrial infrastructure of the region.” 

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry posted photos of the aftermath of the drone attacks in the area, which show large clouds of smoke and fire crews responding to the scene.

“Another elevator in the port of Izmail, Odesa region, was damaged by [R]ussians. Ukrainian grain has the potential to feed millions of people worldwide,” the ministry posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “However, [R]ussia chose the path of killing, starvation, and terrorism.”

Ukraine’s air force said Wednesday that it intercepted 23 Shahed drones in Ukraine overnight, largely in Odesa and Kyiv.

Zelensky also confirmed some of the Russian drones landed their targets, noting the most “significant damage” was in the south of Ukraine in his Telegram message. He added there were no casualties due to the overnight attacks.

The Associated Press contributed.

Tags Andriy Yermak drone strikes grain exports NATO Romania russia Russia-Ukraine war ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

