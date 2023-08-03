trending:

Mexico’s president slams Texas governor as ‘inhumane’

by Tara Suter - 08/03/23 9:03 PM ET
AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during the North America Summit, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Jan. 10, 2023.

At a press briefing Thursday, Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador said Texas’ anti-immigration buoy barriers in the Rio Grande are “inhumane.”

Mexican officials made complaints against the use of the barriers in an official letter to the U.S. government last month. López Obrador’s comments come after two bodies were found in the Rio Grande Wednesday.

“No one should be treated like this,” López Obrador said at the briefing, according to CNN. “That kind of treatment does not come from a good person; only by being good can we be happy,”

López Obrador also directly called out Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for his state’s use of the buoys. Abbott said he will not move them after the Department of Justice (DOJ) threatened him with a lawsuit if he didn’t meet the deadline to do so. 

“Abbott shouldn’t act like that; it’s inhumane,” López Obrador said. 

The DOJ announced a lawsuit against Texas to try and compel Abbott to remove the barriers on July 24.

