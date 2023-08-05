Ukrainian sea drone hits Russian tanker near Crimea Bridge, second such attack in 24 hours 

Ukrainian reportedly hit a second ship, a Russian tanker, in the Black Sea Friday.

The attack took place near Crimea Friday night, according to a social media video and Russian officials. The hit on the boat was allegedly the second for Ukraine in the same day in the Black Sea by drones, the other reportedly hitting a Russian naval ship in the port of Novorossiysk.

The Novorossiysk attack, which the Russian Defense Ministry claims its navy fended off, comes a few weeks after Moscow withdrew from an important wartime grain export deal between the two countries. The deal allowed Ukraine to ship grain out of its southern ports to countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the navy’s ships destroyed two Ukrainian sea drones during the attack. Novorossiysk contains a Russian naval base, as well as other important industrial functions like an oil terminal.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.