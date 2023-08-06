trending:

Airstrikes kill three in Ukraine, Moscow airport ceases flights after failed drone attack 

by Lauren Sforza - 08/06/23 8:48 AM ET
A man walks among destroyed buildings in Izyum, Kharkiv region on July 27, 2023, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP) (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian airstrikes killed three people in Ukraine as a Moscow airport temporarily ceased its flights due to a failed drone attack, officials said Sunday.

Russia’s air strikes hit Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, killing two people and injuring four more, according to the head of the local regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov. A woman in her 80s was also killed in Russia-held Donestk, according to the city’s Russia-appointed mayor Alexei Kulemzin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a guided air bomb hit a blood transfusion center in the Kharkiv region.

“Russia’s guided air bomb against a blood transfusion center in Ukraine,” he wrote on Telegram. “This evening, Kupiansk community in Kharkiv region. Dead and wounded are reported. My condolences! Our rescuers are extinguishing the fire.”

“This war crime alone says everything about Russian aggression,” he continued. “Beasts that destroy everything that simply allows to live. Defeating terrorists is a matter of honor for everyone who values life.”

Moscow’s Vnukovo airport near the capital city also needed to temporarily suspend flights Sunday morning after Russia shot down a drone around the city. The Russian defense ministry said the drone was taken down by its air defense systems over the suburbs of Moscow in the Podolsk region.

Ukraine authorities, who are typically hesitant to speak on drone attacks, have also not taken responsibility for the latest attempted drone attack. Flights were also ceased on July 30, after two drones crashed in the Moscow business district after being jammed by defense systems.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

