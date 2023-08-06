At least 24 killed in Morocco minibus accident

At least 24 people are dead after a van overturned in the province of Azilal in central Morocco on Sunday, according to authorities.

The van was headed to a weekly market in the town of Demnate when it overturned on a bend, local authorities told Morocco’s official news agency MAP. The Royal Gendarmerie, civil protection services and local authorities reportedly responded to the scene for rescue operations.

The Royal Gendarmerie – the national gendarmerie force of Morocco – will be investigating the crash to determine a cause, MAP reported.

The crash follows a bus accident in August of last year that killed 23 people east of Casablanca, the country’s economic capital. In 2015, a semi-trailer truck and bus carrying a group of youth athletes crashed in southern Morocco, leaving 33 people dead.