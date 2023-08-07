trending:

International

Ukraine peace summit ‘very productive’: Zelensky adviser

by Laura Kelly - 08/07/23 10:54 AM ET
AP Photo/Michael Sohn
Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, addresses the media at the Ukraine embassy in Berlin, Germany, on Feb. 11, 2022. Yermak is perhaps the closest adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been purging Ukraine’s government and courts of corrupt individuals with an eye toward membership in NATO and the European Union.

A top Ukrainian official called a summit held in Saudi Arabia over the weekend “very productive” as dozens of countries gathered to discuss Kyiv’s proposals to end Russia’s war of aggression, including some that have so far held back from pressuring Moscow to retreat.

It was the second such summit to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s “peace formula,” which lays out 10 principles such as Russia’s withdrawal from all of Ukraine’s territory, delivering justice for war crimes and guaranteeing the country’s security.

“We had very productive consultations on the key principles on which a just and durable peace should be built,” Andriy Yermak, who serves as Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and who led his country’s delegation to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, wrote in a post on Telegram on Monday.

Russia was not invited to participate in the summit, which included about 40 countries.

Yermak said the number of countries participating was three times more than participated in an earlier summit in June in Copenhagen, Denmark.  

The Saudi summit included representatives from some of Ukraine’s most staunch supporters, including the U.S., but also included countries that have sought to preserve relations with Moscow despite its nearly 18-month war — including China, India, South Africa and Brazil. 

“We had an extremely honest, open conversation, during which representatives of each country could express their position and vision,” Yermak wrote in his post. 

“There were different views, but all those present testified to the commitment of their countries to the principles of the U.N. Charter, international law and respect for the sovereignty and inviolability of the territorial integrity of states. And it is on these principles that President Zelenskyi’s Peace Formula, which we talked about in detail, is built on.”

China’s special envoy Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, attended the summit. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement to Reuters that Li “had extensive contact and communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis… listened to all sides’ opinions and proposals, and further consolidated international consensus.”

“All parties positively commented on Li Hui’s attendance, and fully backed China’s positive role in facilitating peace talks,” the statement said, adding that Beijing is looking to strengthen dialogue surrounding its own 12-point peace plan.

Ukrainian officials have said they would not accept an end to the war that resulted in Ukraine losing territory or putting the conflict on hold. China’s proposals have been criticized as putting forward aspirational position statements instead of concrete solutions. 

