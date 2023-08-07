trending:

Pence knocks Biden after reported Russia, China naval patrol near Alaska

by Sarah Fortinsky - 08/07/23 12:26 PM ET
Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence speaks with the media during a campaign stop on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis.
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence speaks with the media during a campaign stop on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis.

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday knocked President Biden after a report revealed a combined Russian and Chinese naval force had patrolled the coast of Alaska last week without ever entering U.S. territorial waters. 

The fleet of ships appeared to be the largest such flotilla ever to approach American shores, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials. The flotilla was made up of 11 Russian and Chinese ships and reportedly was shadowed by four U.S. destroyers and P-8 Poseidon aircraft.

Pence, who is running for president in 2024, blamed the incident on what he characterized as Biden’s weak leadership. 

“Under President Biden, Russia and China threaten to conquer their neighbors & their new Axis is now operating together off the American coast. China & Russia & their ‘no limits’ partnership now conducts joint blue water naval operations off the American coast & the arctic north,” Pence wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“America needs a new Commander-in-Chief who understands the threat and will build a much bigger navy, new shipyards and a military fitted to the widening threats of the 21st Century. The enemies of freedom only understand strength,” he added.

The demonstration of aggression comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and China and Russia, particularly surrounding Taiwan and Ukraine.

The Journal cited a spokesperson for the U.S. Northern Command who confirmed the report but did not provide details on the number of ships or the precise location of the Chinese and Russian ships.

“Air and maritime assets under our commands conducted operations to assure the defense of the United States and Canada. The patrol remained in international waters and was not considered a threat,” the official reportedly said.

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) applauded the U.S. response amid a “new era of authoritarian aggression,” the Journal reported. 

