trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

7 dead in Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

by Julia Shapero - 08/08/23 9:05 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 08/08/23 9:05 AM ET
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, rescuers work on the scene of a building damaged after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)

Seven people were killed in a series of Russian missile strikes on a city in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Monday evening, officials said.

Five civilians, a rescuer and a soldier were killed in the strikes on the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a Tuesday morning post on Telegram. Another 81 people were injured — 39 civilians, 31 police officers, seven emergency responders and four soldiers — he added.

Two strikes hit the city roughly 40 minutes apart on Monday evening, damaging 12 high-rise buildings, Kyrylenko said.

The chief of Ukraine’s National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, accused Moscow on Tuesday of “deliberately” hitting the same area a second time, while emergency workers were responding to the initial strike.

“All of [the police] were there because they were needed, putting their efforts into rescuing people after the first strike,” Vyhivskyi said. “They knew that under the rubble were the injured — they needed to react, to dig, to retrieve, to save. And the enemy deliberately struck the second time.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed Moscow on Monday for “trying to leave only broken and scorched stones,” following the latest missile strikes.

“We have to stop the Russian terror,” he said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Everyone who fights for the freedom of Ukraine saves lives. Everyone in the world who helps Ukraine will defeat the terrorists together with us.”

“Russia will be held accountable for everything it has done in this terrible war,” Zelensky added.

The Associated Press contributed.

Tags russia Russia-Ukraine war ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Georgia set to take over the Trump indictment spotlight 
  2. Trump ratchets up attacks on Pence after Jan. 6 indictment
  3. Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
  4. Can a Mega Millions jackpot winner remain anonymous? Not in these states
  5. Former Trump White House lawyer knocks ‘aspirational’ defense in Jan. 6 ...
  6. Sinema independent bid could boost Democrats in Arizona Senate race: poll
  7. Tuberville says Ukraine can’t win war: ‘It’s a junior high team playing a ...
  8. Judge Cannon questions use of out-of-state grand jury in Mar-a-Lago ...
  9. Trump lawyer says Jack Smith showing ‘discomfort’ with protective order ...
  10. Mom sues Southwest Airlines, claiming racial profiling after she was accused of ...
  11. America’s white majority is aging out
  12. Trump directs rage at DC judge handling his Jan. 6 case
  13. Ramaswamy calls Juneteenth a ‘useless’ holiday
  14. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  15. Home prices hit record highs in nearly two-thirds of major markets
  16. Security tightened around judge in Trump Jan. 6 case: report
  17. Fox News’s Watters on possible Trump protective order: ‘He’ll violate it ...
  18. Haley: Tuberville hold on military promotions 'shameful'
Load more