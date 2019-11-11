Sanders 'very concerned about what appears to be a coup' in Bolivia

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersJuan Williams: Honesty, homophobia and Mayor Pete Democrats on edge as Iowa points to chaotic race Democrats debate how to defeat Trump: fight or heal MORE (I-Vt.) on Monday joined those expressing concern about the ouster of Bolivian President Evo Morales, saying the nation had suffered a military coup.

"The U.S. must call for an end to violence and support Bolivia’s democratic institutions," Sanders, a leading 2020 presidential candidate, said in a tweet.

I am very concerned about what appears to be a coup in Bolivia, where the military, after weeks of political unrest, intervened to remove President Evo Morales. The U.S. must call for an end to violence and support Bolivia’s democratic institutions. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 11, 2019

The Organization of American States, which reported the election irregularities for which Bolivia's military demanded Morales's resignation, has declined to label the president's resignation on Sunday as a coup.

President Trump Donald John TrumpThis week: House kicks off public phase of impeachment inquiry Impeachment week: Trump probe hits crucial point Judd Gregg: The big, big and bigger problem MORE voiced support for Morales's ouster in a statement earlier Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The United States applauds the Bolivian people for demanding freedom and the Bolivian military for abiding by its oath to protect not just a single person, but Bolivia’s constitution," Trump said.

Sanders was joined in his condemnation of Morales's resignation by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezThe Memo: Bloomberg's 2020 moves draw ire from Democrats Sanders: Potential Bloomberg run shows 'arrogance of billionaires' Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez see 'class solidarity' in report Bezos asked Bloomberg to run MORE (N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarBloomberg run should push Warren to the center — but won't Justice Democrats official denies that progressives struggle with electability The Hill's Campaign Report: Bloomberg looks to upend Democratic race MORE (Minn.), two progressive freshman Democrats who have also endorsed the Vermont senator in his 2020 bid for the White House.

"There's a word for the President of a country being pushed out by the military. It’s called a coup," Omar tweeted on Sunday.

There's a word for the President of a country being pushed out by the military. It’s called a coup.



We must unequivocally oppose political violence in Bolivia. Bolivians deserve free and fair elections. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 10, 2019