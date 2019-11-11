Sanders 'very concerned about what appears to be a coup' in Bolivia

By John Bowden - 11/11/19 05:18 PM EST
 
Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersJuan Williams: Honesty, homophobia and Mayor Pete Democrats on edge as Iowa points to chaotic race Democrats debate how to defeat Trump: fight or heal MORE (I-Vt.) on Monday joined those expressing concern about the ouster of Bolivian President Evo Morales, saying the nation had suffered a military coup.

"The U.S. must call for an end to violence and support Bolivia’s democratic institutions," Sanders, a leading 2020 presidential candidate, said in a tweet.

The Organization of American States, which reported the election irregularities for which Bolivia's military demanded Morales's resignation, has declined to label the president's resignation on Sunday as a coup. 

President TrumpDonald John TrumpThis week: House kicks off public phase of impeachment inquiry Impeachment week: Trump probe hits crucial point Judd Gregg: The big, big and bigger problem MORE voiced support for Morales's ouster in a statement earlier Monday.

“The United States applauds the Bolivian people for demanding freedom and the Bolivian military for abiding by its oath to protect not just a single person, but Bolivia’s constitution," Trump said.

Sanders was joined in his condemnation of Morales's resignation by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezThe Memo: Bloomberg's 2020 moves draw ire from Democrats Sanders: Potential Bloomberg run shows 'arrogance of billionaires' Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez see 'class solidarity' in report Bezos asked Bloomberg to run MORE (N.Y.) and Ilhan OmarIlhan OmarBloomberg run should push Warren to the center — but won't Justice Democrats official denies that progressives struggle with electability The Hill's Campaign Report: Bloomberg looks to upend Democratic race MORE (Minn.), two progressive freshman Democrats who have also endorsed the Vermont senator in his 2020 bid for the White House.

"There's a word for the President of a country being pushed out by the military. It’s called a coup," Omar tweeted on Sunday.

