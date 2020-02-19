Democrats call on Pompeo to restore funding to Gaza

A group of House Democrats is calling on the Trump administration to restore U.S. assistance to Gaza, arguing Palestinians are facing a humanitarian crisis.

In a letter spearheaded by Reps. Mark Pocan Mark William PocanDemocrats call on Pompeo to restore funding to Gaza USDA takes heat as Democrats seek probe into trade aid 2020 Democratic hopefuls focus on Iowa while making final pitches MORE (Wis.) and Debbie Dingell Deborah (Debbie) Ann DingellDemocrats call on Pompeo to restore funding to Gaza Democratic congresswomen wear white to Trump's address in honor of suffrage movement Hillicon Valley: Tech confronts impact of coronavirus | House GOP offers resolution to condemn UK over Huawei | YouTube lays out plans to tackle 2020 misinformation MORE (Mich.), 31 Democrats requested Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoPompeo to speak to influential Iowa GOP group Giuliani worked for Dominican Republic candidate amid Ukraine efforts: report Pompeo, foreign partners condemn Russian cyberattack on country of Georgia MORE take “immediate action” to restore funding.

“We write to request that the administration take immediate action to alleviate the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza — and that you pursue a solution to the blockade policy that has contributed to this humanitarian and security crisis,” the lawmakers wrote in Wednesday's letter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As we enter the new year, the continued deterioration of water and electrical infrastructure, medical systems, and other basic economic and social services bring Gaza closer to complete collapse.”

The U.S. Agency for International Development halted its assistance to Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, a U.S. official told Reuters earlier this month.

Democrats blasted the funding cuts on Wednesday, arguing they have put a strain on the United Nations and aid groups looking to provide “access to water, food, employment, and healthcare."

“This immediate crisis can be avoided with a resumption of bilateral U.S. assistance to Gaza as well as funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency."

Trump's Middle East peace plan — announced in January and swiftly rejected by Palestinian leaders — offers an investment of $50 billion in the Palestinian territories. Yet the money can only be delivered after the Palestinian Authority reaches key requirements for recognition of statehood, including demilitarizing the Gaza Strip from Hamas and forgoing all claims of refugee status — an estimated $300 billion.

The lawmakers also criticized Israel in their letter to Pompeo.

“While Hamas bears some measure of responsibility for the deteriorating situation, Israel’s continuing control of Gaza’s air, sea and borders, and its restrictions on the freedom of movement of people, legitimate goods and equipment in and out of Gaza, make the humanitarian situation worse and contribute to continued instability," they wrote.