Kyiv still in Ukrainian control despite Russian offensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday confirmed that the country’s capital, Kyiv, is still under the control of Ukraine’s government.

Zelensky said that the nation has “withstood and successfully repelled enemy attacks” from Russian forces, which entered the city on Friday, according to CNN.

“We have ruined their plans. They have no advantage over us,” he reportedly added.

Zelensky’s comments come amid escalating violence in the region as Russia continues to invade.

He confirmed that Russia had targeted residential areas with rockets, and he has encouraged Ukrainians to fight back against the invasion, CNN reported.

“Each Ukrainian should keep one thing in mind: if you can stop and destroy the occupiers — do it. Everyone who can come back to Ukraine — come back to defend Ukraine,” he reportedly said.

“All the friends who want to join us — please come, we will give you weapons,” he added, noting that help from volunteers abroad is also welcomed.

Zelensky also reportedly called on the European Union to acknowledge that Ukraine has earned its membership, saying that “now the decisive moment has come to end the many years of discussions.”