Sales of Zelensky comedy series ‘Servant of the People’ increase dramatically

The sales for a comedy series that stars Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called “Servant of the People” have increased dramatically since the president has been put under a global spotlight during Russia’s invasion of his country.

The series is years old, beginning back in 2015 when Zelensky was an entertainer and actor before his political life, The Associated Press reported.

In the series, Zelensky’s role was a high school teacher who becomes the president of Ukraine.

“It’s quite an old show already,” Nicola Söderlund, managing partner of Eccho Rights, the company that distributed the show, told The Associated Press. “But, of course, given the circumstances, it’s become very, very, very interesting for everybody.”

The show went on for three seasons and had a spin-off movie while winning the best feature series award at the Teletriumph Awards in Ukraine and the Gold Remi Award for Television Comedy at the 2016 WorldFest.

“People get surprised that a comedian can be a politician, but he was,” Söderlund said. “His skills in getting compelling messages to the people, which is what to do if you’re a TV host, has helped him a lot becoming a politician.”

Channel 4 in the U.K. will be broadcasting an episode of the comedy series on Sunday along with a show about Zelensky and the invasion of Ukraine, according to the AP.