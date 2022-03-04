UN says 1.2 million have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion began

Roughly 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine since Feb. 24 amid Russia’s invasion, according to data from the United Nations refugee agency.

Those figures are up from the 1 million people the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees reported on Wednesday, and the development underscores the wider humanitarian implications that the conflict has created.

Between Feb. 24 and Monday at midnight, more than 500 Ukrainian civilians died from the conflict, according to the U.N. agency, but those figures are likely higher now.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that close to 6,000 Russian soldiers had died since the start of their invasion into Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed on Wednesday, in contrast, that only 498 of its soldiers had died from the conflict.

While Russia has made some inroads into Ukraine, seizing its first city on Wednesday, the capital of Kyiv has not yet been claimed by Russian forces.

Governments, celebrities, athletes and organizations have widely condemned the conflict, including even some allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin “thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. He thought he could divide us at home, in this chamber, in this nation. He thought he could divide us in Europe as well. But Putin was wrong. We are ready. We are united,” President Biden said during his first State of the Union address on Tuesday.