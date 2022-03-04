trending:

Russia

Official: 840 children wounded in Russia-Ukraine conflict

by Brad Dress - 03/04/22 11:26 PM ET
Kateryna Suharokova holds her newborn son Makar in the basement of a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward and used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol
Associated Press/Evgeniy Maloletka

A Ukrainian official announced Friday that 840 children were wounded as a result of the ongoing conflict with Russia.  

Oleksiy Danilov, head of Ukraine’s national security council, announced the tally on Ukrainian television and called on Russia to make way for women and children to escape the fighting in his country, according to The Associated Press.

“The question of humanitarian corridors is question No. 1.,” Danilov said, according to the AP.

Danilov made the remarks a day after the Ukrainian government said 28 children had died in the war. 

Ukrainian and Russian delegations plan to meet this weekend for a third round of talks on the crisis. 

The Russian invasion has resulted in the deaths of more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians and has created a mass refugee crisis, with at least a million Ukrainians fleeing to neighboring countries.

On Thursday, Ukraine and Russia agreed on a temporary, local cease-fire for humanitarian aid and evacuees, the result of a second round of talks. 

 

 

