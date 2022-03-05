State Department warns Americans not to travel to Russia

The State Department is warning Americans not to travel to Russia as its invasion of Ukraine continues and tensions increase between Western allies and Moscow.

The level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory released on Saturday also urges U.S. citizens in Russia to depart immediately, explaining that hostile authorities are enforcing “arbitrary” laws.

“Russian security services have arrested U.S. citizens on spurious charges, denied them fair and transparent treatment, and have convicted them in secret trials and/or without presenting credible evidence,” the advisory says.

The State Department warned Americans looking to leave Russia about cash shortages and difficulties with credit and debit cards in the country.

Those looking to leave the country have limited options as flights are limited, some airports are closed and some airspaces are restricted around Russia, the State Department said.

“If you wish to depart Russia, you should make arrangements on your own as soon as possible. If you plan to stay in Russia, understand the U.S. Embassy has severe limitations on its ability to assist U.S. citizens, and conditions, including transportation options, may change suddenly,” the advisory reads.

“U.S. citizens who are able to depart Russia for another country and are in need of emergency assistance upon arrival may contact a U.S. embassy or consulate in that country,” the notice continued.

Officials also warned Americans not to join any protests in the country, citing the risk of arrest.

The State Department has already issued Level 4 advisories for Ukraine and Belarus.

The U.S. sanctioned Russia over its brutal and ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and hostilities between the two nations have increased amid the conflict.