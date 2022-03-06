Ukrainian ambassador: ‘What democracy can feel safe right now?’

The Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. on Sunday warned that other democracies would not remain safe if Russia’s aggression against her country is not stopped.

Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” Oksana Markarova stressed that Ukraine was a peaceful country that had not made threats against Russia.

“So if this situation, you know, happened to Ukraine, who is safe? What democracy can feel safe right now?” Markarova asked. “So I think, you know, the events of the past 11 days clearly shows that we have to act together and that Russia can attack anyone, being totally unprovoked, like they did with Ukraine. So it’s time for all of us to step up.”

Her remarks come on the 11th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are expected to resume this week. The two countries had agreed to a cease-fire last week and for the creation of humanitarian corridors in order to allow civilians to escape. However, recent reports have indicated that these agreements have not yielded the desired results.

Fox News Channel’s chief legal correspondent and “Fox News Sunday anchor,” Shannon Bream, asked Markarova if Ukraine trusted Russia to negotiate in good faith.

“We see that we cannot trust them and they are attacking us at the moment. They are killing our civilians. They are bombing our cities. They committed war crimes in Ukraine,” Markarova responded. “At the same time, our president said numerous times that he’s always ready for peace talks, because he values and he would like to save every Ukrainian life possible. So we will respond to any peace talks.”