Ukrainian airport ‘completely destroyed,’ says Zelensky

A Russian missile strike “completely destroyed” an airport in the city of Vinnytsia on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“I’ve just heard the report on the missile strike in Vinnytsia. Eight missiles against our city, against our peaceful Vinnytsia which has never posed a threat to Russia in any way. A brutal, cynical missile strike has completely destroyed the airport,” Zelensky said in a video message on Twitter.

Vinnytsia is central city in the western half of Ukraine, with the closest international border being Moldova.

“They continue total destruction of our infrastructure, our life built by us, our parents and grandparents, generations of Ukrainians,” Zelensky added of Russia’s invading military.

Zelensky reiterated calls for a “humanitarian air zone” to be set up.

“We are people and it is your humanitarian duty to protect us, protect people. And you can do it,” said Zelensky. “If you do not do that, if you at least do not give us aircrafts for us to be able to protect ourselves, there can be only one conclusion: You also want us to be slowly killed.”

Zelensky has repeatedly called on Western leaders to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion. He recently repeated this request during a Zoom call with U.S. congressional lawmakers.

However, U.S. and European officials have so far said a no-fly zone is not a viable option.

On Sunday, multiple officials said creating a no-fly zone would only serve to heighten the conflict, with lawmakers including Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FLa.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) warning directly engaging with Russia would result in World War III.