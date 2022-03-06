Ukrainian civilians killed by Russian artillery

Russian artillery killed Ukrainian civilians on Sunday as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stretched into its eleventh day.

At least eight civilians living in Irpin had died by Sunday afternoon as shelling continued in the city, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing the city’s mayor, Oleksandr Markushyn.

Russian forces hit a house that caught fire, sending plumes of smoke rising above Irpin, according to the Journal. Ukrainian forces reportedly worked to fight off Russia’s attack in the city, which is a key path to Kyiv.

On Wednesday, Ukraine’s emergency service announced that more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed amid Russia’s invasion.

Russia’s military has said it is not taking aim at Ukrainian civilians, instead arguing, without evidence, that “nationalists” in Ukraine are targeting their own people.

The attack in Irpin came the same day a second attempt at evacuating civilians from Mariupol under a cease-fire came to a halt. The mayor of the besieged city said Russian troops breached the agreement with “intense shelling,” according to The New York Times.

The same outcome occurred on Saturday, when civilian evacuations from the city stopped, which both Ukrainian and Russian forces claiming that the other side had breached the cease-fire.

Civilians have been leaving Irpin for days, according to the Journal, as Russian forces started ramping up its attacks on civilian neighborhoods. Artillery has reportedly struck high-rise apartment buildings.

Russian and Ukrainian officials have participated in two rounds of peace talks that did not bear any major breakthroughs. On Monday, they are set to sit for more discussions as the conflict continues to unfold.