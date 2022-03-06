TikTok blocks users in Russia from posting videos

TikTok announced on Sunday that users in Russia will not be permitted to post content on the popular platform in response to Russia’s new social media-related policies.

“In light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law,” TikTok said in a statement on Twitter.

“Our in-app messaging service will not be affected,” the statement added, noting that the platform is intended to be “an outlet for creativity and entertainment that can provide a source of relief and human connection during a time of war when people are facing immense tragedy and isolation.”

The company’s move came after Russian President Vladimir Putin blocked Facebook and Twitter and made spreading “fake” news reports a crime.

Under that policy, journalists must verify their reports on the invasion of Ukraine with official Russian government sources and the words “war,” “invasion” and “attacks” are prohibited.

Since Moscow invaded Ukraine nearly two weeks ago, several social media sites have taken steps to restrict certain Russian state-controlled media.

Facebook announced that access to Russian state media would be restricted throughout the European Union, and Twitter said it would affix a label to tweets with links to Russian state-affiliated media websites.

YouTube also imposed policies to prohibit Russian media channels from making profiting from ads on the video-sharing platform.