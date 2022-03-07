Live coverage – Ukraine rips Russian proposal for evacuation routes

Ukraine on Monday dismissed evacuation routes proposed by Moscow that led mostly to Russia and its ally, Belarus.

The development comes as fierce fighting raged in some parts of Ukraine and Russian forces extended their rocket attacks on cities.

Coinbase blocks 25K wallets linked to Russia

4:48 p.m.

Coinbase revealed on Monday that it has blocked more than 25,000 addresses connected to “Russian individuals or entities we believe to be engaging in illicit activity.”

“Today, Coinbase blocks over 25,000 addresses related to Russian individuals or entities we believe to be engaging in illicit activity, many of which we have identified through our own proactive investigations,” Coinbase CEO Paul Grewal wrote in a blog post titled “Using Crypto Tech to Promote Sanctions Compliance.”

“Once we identified these addresses, we shared them with the government to further support sanctions enforcement,” he added.

Grewal said the cryptocurrency company “fully supports” sanctions imposed by governments across the globe in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

After the Biden administration imposed sanctions on Russia, it reportedly asked crypto exchanges to help monitor the targets of the penalties to ensure that they were not using virtual currencies to evade the punitive action, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.

— Mychael Schnell

Macron: Negotiated settlement weeks away, at least

3:43 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said he does not believe Russia and Ukraine will reach a settlement to the current conflict for weeks, at least.

He said he has informed Russian President Vladimir Putin that a cease-fire will be needed before the two sides can engage in real talks, but his counterpart has refused, which has made their regular discussions “difficult.”

“I don’t think that in the days and weeks to come there will be a true negotiated solution,” Macron said while campaigning for reelection in Poissy, a suburb of Paris, according to The Associated Press.

Macron said Putin was committing a “historic fault” by engaging in conflict against Ukrainians, and emphasized that people of all countries must be respected, according to the AP. He said it is important to “ensure that no nation, no people be humiliated.”

And he said Russia must receive that respect as well.

“There is no durable peace if Russia is not [part of] a … grand architecture of peace on our continent. Because History and geography are stubborn,” he added, according to the AP.

–MYCHAEL SCHNELL

Ruble plunges to record low

3:10 p.m.

The ruble is continuing to fall against the U.S. dollar amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and as the U.S. and its allies consider additional sanctions against Moscow.

CNN noted that 155 rubles are currently worth $1. Before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, about 70 to 80 rubles were worth $1.

As of Monday, the value of the Russian ruble had dropped by 90 percent against the U.S. dollar since the beginning of 2022.

The U.S. and its allies have already imposed sweeping sanctions on large Russian banks and top officials, including President Vladimir Putin. The Biden administration is now looking at reducing U.S. imports of Russian oil.

–MYCHAEL SCHNELL

Blinken meets with Israeli counterpart on Russian invasion

2:59 p.m.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Israeli counterpart on Monday to be briefed on Israeli talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss efforts to end Moscow’s assault against Ukraine.

Blinken, who is traveling in Europe, met with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Riga, Latvia, and expressed appreciation for Israel’s efforts to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv.

“[We] very much appreciate all of your engagements in the effort to stop this Russian aggression in Ukraine,” the secretary said ahead of the meeting, adding the discussion would include efforts to find a diplomatic solution.

“I look forward to hearing your ideas, hearing about some of the engagements that Israel has had, but we appreciate all efforts by friends and allies to look for a diplomatic resolution.”

Blinken and Lapid also were expected to talk about U.S. efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, which Israel opposes and is under pressure amid Russia’s assault on Ukraine. Moscow is one of the participants to the nuclear deal and is a key facilitator of months-long talks to revive the agreement that are taking place in Vienna.

— LAURA KELLY

Mariupol deputy mayor: District where parents live ‘looks like Aleppo’

2:44 p.m.

Mariupol Deputy Mayor Sergei Orlov on Monday said the district in Ukraine where his parents live “looks like Aleppo.”

Asked during an interview on CNN if Orlov has been able to get in touch with his family since Saturday, when he initially told the network he was unable to reach them, the deputy mayor said no.

“Unfortunately, no. I have no opportunity to communicate in any way and I know that the district where my parents live is look like Aleppo at the moment,” Orlov said. “I have a lot of confirmation and photo from there.”

The city of Aleppo was the scene of fighting between the Syrian government and opposition. Bashar al-Assad’s forces ultimately seized control of Aleppo in 2016.

–MYCHAEL SCHNELL

German chancellor says he opposes barring Russian energy imports

1:07 p.m.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday said he is opposed to the European Union barring Russian energy imports.

Russian oil and gas supplies are of “essential importance” to the European economy, Scholz said, adding that finding alternative suppliers “won’t happen overnight.”

“It’s therefore a conscious decision on our part to continue the activities of business enterprises in the area of energy supply with Russia,” Scholz said on behalf of Germany.

Bloomberg reports that Germany is reliant on Russian imports for over half of its gas and coal and over a third of its oil.

— CHLOE FOLMAR

Lithuanian president warns Putin may not stop with Ukraine

12:56 p.m.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda warned Monday before a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Russian Vladimir Putin may “not stop” in Ukraine.

“Frankly, deterrence is no longer enough and we need forward defense here in place because otherwise it will be too late,” said Nauseda, according to the Washington Post. “Putin will not stop in Ukraine if he will not be stopped.”

Blinken visited Vilnius, Lithuania for a stop on a tour of Europe aimed at demonstrating Western solidarity with Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

— Chloe Folmar

Biden speaks with European leaders

12:51 p.m.

President Biden on Monday spent over an hour on a teleconference with the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine.

Biden spoke for 79 minutes with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the White House said.

The group convened after a weekend that saw Russian escalate its attacks on Ukraine, with civilians caught in the middle in many instances.

The U.S. has been coordinating with its European allies on sanctions on Russia, including on major Russian banks and key sectors of the economy. But one area of apparent disagreement is whether to ban imports of Russian oil in an attempt to cripple Russia’s energy sector.

While the White House is considering such a move under pressure from lawmakers, Scholz has said Germany is not looking to take such a step. Europe is more reliant on Russia for energy imports, and outlawing Russian oil could severely disrupt energy flow and global markets.

WHO confirms 14 attacks on Ukrainian health care facilities

12:26 p.m.

At least 14 health care facilities in Ukraine have been attacked since Russia invaded the country, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO) cited by The Washington Post.

At least nine people have died and 16 others were injured.

“WHO strongly condemns these attacks,” the agency said in a statement, according to the Post. “Attacks on health care violate international law and endanger lives. Even in times of conflict, we must protect the sanctity and safety of health care, a fundamental human right.”

The WHO said Ukraine’s health system is “undergoing an unimaginable stress test, dealing with three simultaneous crises,” pointing to the COVID-19 pandemic, polio outbreak and humanitarian situation, the newspaper reported.

— MYCHAEL SCHNELL

UN: More than 1.7 million refugees have left Ukraine; 406 civilian deaths

12:15 p.m.

More than 1.7 million refugees have left Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion late last month, according to the United Nations refugee agency.

The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights also said in a statement Monday that 406 civilians have been killed and 801 others have been injured since the start of the war on Feb. 24.

Neighboring Poland has thus far received the most refugees, with more than 1 million individuals relocating to the European country. Others have traveled to Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova and Romania.

–MYCHAEL SCHNELL

Last Big Four accounting firm cuts ties with Russia

11:44 a.m.

The four largest accounting firms have cut ties with Russia following the nation’s invasion of Ukraine, further isolating Russian businesses from the international economy.

Deloitte on Monday said it would pull out of the country, joining the other Big Four accounting firms in doing so. Ernst & Young announced its exit earlier on Monday, while PricewaterhouseCoopers and KPMG said Sunday they would leave Russia.

The accounting firms are leaving behind thousands of employees in Russia. Deloitte will also sever ties with Russia’s ally Belarus, from which Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched attacks on the neighboring Ukraine.

“While we know this is the right decision, it will have an impact on Deloitte’s 3,000 professionals located in Russia and Belarus,” Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen said in a statement.

The exodus of multinational companies from Russia is driven in part by crippling sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies that greatly complicate companies’ ability to do business in the country.

— KARL EVERS-HILLSTROM

Ukrainian, Russian foreign ministers to meet in Turkey this week

11:24 a.m.

Ukraine and Russia’s foreign ministers are scheduled to meet at a forum in Turkey on Thursday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced the scheduled meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in a tweet on Monday.

“Upon President [Erdogan]’s initiatives & our intensive diplomatic efforts, Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov of #Russia & Dmytro Kuleba of #Ukraine have decided to meet with my participation on the margins of [Antalya Diplomacy Forum]. Hope this step will lead to peace and stability,” Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter.

If the talks go ahead as planned, they will mark the fourth time Russian and Ukrainian leaders have engaged in discussions since Moscow launched the invasion. Officials are scheduled to meet for a third round of talks on Monday, according to Reuters. The previous discussions, however, have not led to any major breakthroughs.

–MYCHAEL SCHNELL

Russia says it’s ready to halt military operations ‘in a moment’ if demands are met

11:00 a.m.

Nearly two weeks after starting an unprovoked and violent siege of Ukraine, Russia has told Kyiv it is ready to quickly halt military operations if certain lofty demands are met, according to a Kremlin spokesman.

Those demands include requesting that Ukraine must stop all military action, change its constitution to reject any intention to enter any bloc such as NATO or the European Union, acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory and recognize the two breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states, Dmitry Peskov said Monday, as reported by Reuters.

“We really are finishing the demilitarization of Ukraine. We will finish it. But the main thing is that Ukraine ceases its military action. They should stop their military action and then no one will shoot,” Peskov told Reuters.

–ELLEN MITCHELL

Protesters post sign renaming street outside DC Russian embassy ‘President Zelensky Way’

10:39 a.m.

Protesters in front of the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., have posted a sign unofficially renaming the street “President Zelensky Way” to show their support for Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Photos of the new sign located outside the Embassy of Russia on Wisconsin Avenue in D.C. were shared on Twitter by political activist Claude Taylor on Sunday and have since gone viral.

–SARAKSHI RAI

China praises ties to Russia, sending aid to Ukraine

10:33 a.m.

China’s foreign minister on Monday referred to Russia as Beijing’s “most important strategic partner” despite growing casualties amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Wang Yi specifically referred to China’s ties with Russia as “one of the most crucial bilateral relationships in the world,” The Associated Press reported.

–MONIQUE BEALS

Blinken: NATO looking at more permanent troop deployments in Baltic region

10:14 a.m.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said NATO is looking at more permanent troop deployments in the Baltic region as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

Asked if the U.S. will send troops to the Baltic region permanently to protect NATO countries, Blinken told reporters that the alliance is “looking at questions of more permanent deployments.”

“We’re continuously reviewing within NATO our defense posture, including looking at questions of extending the deployment of forces, looking at questions of more permanent deployments,” Blinken said during a joint press conference with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis in Lithuania.

–MYCHAEL SCHNELL

Russian representatives skip UN court hearing on Ukraine

9:57 a.m.

Russian representatives on Monday skipped a hearing at the United Nations’ top court that focused on allegations of genocide in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin used as a pretext to launch an invasion of the country.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) held the first of two public hearings on Monday in the case regarding “Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation),” according to Reuters.

–MYCHAEL SCHNELL

Blinken on WNBA star detained in Russia: US will ‘provide every possible assistance’

9:42 a.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said that the United States will “provide every possible assistance” to citizens who are being held in foreign countries when asked about WNBA star Brittney Griner who has been detained in Russia.

Blinken refused to share specifics regarding Griner’s case when asked by reporters in Moldova and said “With regard to the individual you mentioned, there’s only so much I can say given the privacy considerations at this point.”

He added that whenever an American is detained anywhere in the world, “we, of course, stand ready to provide every possible assistance, and that includes in Russia.”

–SARAKSHI RAI

Ukrainian mayor wounded during evacuation, officials say

9:08 a.m.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Monday said that eight people were killed and others were wounded including the mayor, while attempting to evacuate a northwest suburb of Kyiv.

Anatoliy Fedoruk, the mayor of Bucha, was wounded in the evacuation efforts, which were still ongoing as of noon on Monday, according to the ministry.

While Russia had agreed to allow civilians from some cities to safely evacuate, officials say that Russian troops have violated those cease-fire promises.

–MONIQUE BEALS

Ukraine: Moscow’s humanitarian corridors to Russia, Belarus ‘unacceptable’

7:38 a.m.

Moscow on Monday announced new humanitarian corridors for civilians to flee from Ukraine to neighboring Russia and Belarus, a proposal that Kyiv is labeling as “unacceptable.”

The majority of the routes proposed by Moscow led to Russia or Belarus, which has close ties with Russia, according to Reuters. One of the pathways would bring civilians from Kyiv to Belarus, and another would transport individuals from Kharkiv to Russia, Reuters noted, citing maps published by the RIA news agency.

Moscow would also airlift individuals from Kyiv to Russia, the news service reported, citing the Russian defense ministry.

–MYCHAEL SCHNELL