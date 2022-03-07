Judo federation removes Putin’s titles
The International Judo Federation (IFJ) has stripped Vladimir Putin of his titles and positions over his war in Ukraine.
The federation also removed titles and jobs held by Russian businessman Arkady Rotenberg, a longtime supporter of the Kremlin and friend of Putin.
“The International Judo Federation announces that Mr. Vladimir Putin and Mr. Arkady Rotenberg have been removed from all positions held in the International Judo Federation,” the federation said in a statement.
The federation had already suspended Putin’s honorary presidency of the IJF last week due to “the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine,” the organization said. Rotenberg was a member of the IJF executive committee as “development manager.”
World Taekwondo previously removed the honorary black belt from Putin after declaring that the “brutal attacks on innocent lives” did not follow its motto: “Peace is More Precious than Triumph.”
The organization also said that it would prohibit the display of the Russian flag and ban its anthem from being played during events.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to an untold number of casualties and more than 1.7 million refugees who have fled their homes in the war-torn country.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.