Judo federation removes Putin’s titles

The International Judo Federation (IFJ) has stripped Vladimir Putin of his titles and positions over his war in Ukraine.

The federation also removed titles and jobs held by Russian businessman Arkady Rotenberg, a longtime supporter of the Kremlin and friend of Putin.

“The International Judo Federation announces that Mr. Vladimir Putin and Mr. Arkady Rotenberg have been removed from all positions held in the International Judo Federation,” the federation said in a statement.