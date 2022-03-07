Russian gymnast facing disciplinary proceedings over symbol supporting invasion

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak will be disciplined after wearing a symbol of support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine during the Gymnastics World Cup.

The International Gymnastics Federation said it will ask for an open disciplinary proceeding against Kuliak following his “shocking behavior” at the event in Doha, Qatar, according to a statement from the federation.

Kuliak, who won the bronze medal, stood beside Ukrainian gymnast and gold medalist Illia Kovtun wearing a “Z” on his leotard, a symbol of support for Russia’s attack which has been seen on Russian tanks and in the streets.

Kuliak specifically taped the “Z” to his uniform before the national anthems played. The 20-year-old was barred from wearing the Russian flag as a result of policies imposed against Russia for its unprovoked attack on Ukraine, according to The Guardian.

Throughout the sports world, Russia has been penalized for its actions amid international condemnation of the invasion.

FIFA, the global governing body of soccer, imposed an indefinite ban on the country from participating in all competitions.

The International Olympic Committee has urged international sports organizations to relocate or cancel sporting events in Russia and Belarus.

Other Russian athletes have voiced opposition to the war including tennis star Andrey Rublev who wrote on a TV camera lens “No war please” after winning a Dubai Tennis Championship’s semi-final match.

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin also spoke out against the war in the early days of the attack.

“Please, no more war. It doesn’t matter who is in the war — Russia, Ukraine, different countries — we have to live in peace,” he said.