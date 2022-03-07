trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

US, 10 other countries condemn latest North Korean missile launch

by Monique Beals - 03/07/22 4:13 PM ET
Getty Images

The U.S. and 10 other countries on Monday condemned North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launch, which could indicate that the country could be testing for new weapons to add to its arsenal.

The countries included Albania, Australia, Brazil, France, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the U.S. The nations said they were committed “to seeking serious and sustained diplomacy,” according to The Associated Press.

They also noted that the missile launches, which violate the U.N. Security Council’s resolutions and international law, occurred “instead of embarking on a path of diplomacy and de-escalation.”

The countries urged the Security Council’s members “to speak with one voice in condemning these dangerous and unlawful acts.”

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield read the statement following a Security Council briefing on the recent situation, which marked North Korea’s 11th missile launch this year, the AP reported.

In 2006, the Security Council imposed sanctions on North Korea in response to its first nuclear test. Those sanctions were later toughened, and in 2018, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said all North Korean exports had been cut off as well as 90 percent of its trade.

But experts say that the country has continued to get around the measures. 

The U.N. Security Council has repeatedly suggested it was prepared to modify, suspend or lift sanctions if North Korea complied with certain demands. However, Pyongyang has refused to do so and has carried on with developing its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, the wire service added.

Tags Linda Thomas-Greenfield Nikki Haley

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. House set to pass marijuana...
  2. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  3. Jan. 6 committee member: Jared...
  4. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  5. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  6. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  7. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  8. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  9. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  10. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  11. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  12. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  13. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  14. First Nations members urge Pope...
  15. Trump wanted a piece of White...
  16. House passes bill to cap the cost...
  17. Federal judge rules Florida voting...
  18. NSA agent facing federal charges...
Load more

Video

See all Video