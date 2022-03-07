Zelensky posts video from his Kyiv office: ‘I am not hiding’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to stay in the capital city of Kyiv on Monday as he sought to galvanize the Ukrainian people fighting back against Russia’s invasion.

“Now I will say one thing: I stay here. I stay in Kyiv. On Bankova Street. I’m not hiding. And I’m not afraid of anyone. As much as it takes to win this Patriotic War of ours,” Zelensky said in an address from his office.

The president added that although every day was a struggle with the war heading into its 12th day, victory against the Russian forces would “definitely be achieved.”

“You know, we used to say: Monday is a hard day. There is a war in the country. So every day is Monday. And now we are used to the fact that every day and every night are like that,” he said.

Zelensky commended Ukrainians who defended themselves so far, noting many cities currently lack weapons to protect themselves.

In particular, he pointed to a “powerful manifestation of Ukrainianness” that has grown in the country’s southern region, which Zelensky said was a “nightmare” for Russia.

He also harkened back to when he was elected in 2019. The comedian-turned-politician recalled how he dreamt of moving the government to a modern, transparent office and of creating a “progressive democratic European country.”

Zelensky also touched on the recent round of negotiations with Russia that took place in Belarus on Monday.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that progress had been made in negotiating the setup of humanitarian corridors for civilians seeking to escape the conflict.

“So we will talk. We will insist on negotiations until we find a way to tell our people: This is how we will come to peace. Exactly to peace,” said Zelensky.