International

Ukraine atomic lab damaged by shelling

by Chloe Folmar - 03/08/22 11:32 AM ET
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking
Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via Associated Press

A nuclear research facility in Kharkiv, Ukraine, was damaged by shelling from the Russian army, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The facility was being used to produce radioisotopes for medical and industrial applications. Its shelling did not cause an increase in radiation levels in the area.

“Sunday’s incident highlighted once again the risks facing Ukraine’s nuclear installations during the armed conflict, adding urgency to an IAEA initiative aimed at ensuring nuclear safety and security in the country,” the IAEA report said.

“We must take action to help avert a nuclear accident in Ukraine that could have severe consequences for public health and the environment,” IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said. “We can’t afford to wait.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the war on Ukraine two weeks ago. Russia has since captured the largest nuclear reactor in Ukraine, as well as the site of Chernobyl, where the worst nuclear reactor catastrophe in human history took place in 1986.

 

