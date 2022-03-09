Russia skips Ukraine suit before World Court, cites ‘absurdity’

Russia on Wednesday said it did not attend a hearing for a lawsuit brought on by Ukraine because it was “absurd.”

Ukraine has sued Russia in the World Court due to the attack on its country that began almost two weeks ago, Reuters reported.

The International Court of Justice in The Hague held a hearing Monday for the lawsuit which Russia did not attend.

Russia’s foreign ministry said Wednesday Russia did not go “in light of the apparent absurdity of the lawsuit,” according to Reuters.

Ukraine said in the lawsuit Russia has lied about Ukraine and spun conspiracy theories to justify its attack on the nation.

Russia is also currently under investigation by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes during the invasion.

Ukrainian and U.S. officials have said Russia has targeted hospitals and schools in its attack on Ukraine.

Thousands have already died from the fighting while more than 2 million Ukrainians have fled the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded with Russian soldiers on Wednesday to go home.

“Our resistance for almost two weeks has shown you that we will not surrender, because this is our home. It is our families and children. We will fight until we can win back our land,” Zelensky said. “You can still save yourselves if you just go home.”