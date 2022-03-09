Ukraine bans export of grains vital to global food supply

Ukraine is banning the export of grains and other products that are vital to the global food supply amid Russia’s assault on the country.

The government has put a ban on exporting wheat, oats, millet, buckwheat, sugar, live cattle, meat and other products, The Associated Press reported.

Roman Leshchenko, Ukraine’s minister of agrarian and food policy, said the policy is to ensure Ukrainian citizens are able to eat amid a growing humanitarian crisis in the country.

He said people in Irpen and surrounding villages are starving as Russians take over and don’t allow people to leave their homes.

The new policy is going to affect the global market as Ukraine is known as the “breadbasket of Europe.”

Agriculture is a large portion of Ukraine’s economy, with the country exporting $6 billion worth of agricultural products to Europe in 2020.

More than 2 million people have already left Ukraine due to the war and traveled to neighboring countries such as Poland, Romania and Hungary.