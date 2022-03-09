EU expands sanctions on Russia

The European Union said Wednesday it is expanding its sanctions on Russia over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the sanctions will target both Russia and Belarus, Reuters reported.

More than 160 Russians, including politicians and oligarchs, will be sanctioned, along with the banking sector in Belarus, which has allowed Moscow to use its territory as a point to attack Ukraine with missiles and hold Russian troops.

The group is also banning exports of maritime navigation technology to Russia amid the invasion, according to Reuters.

This is the latest of the many retaliatory measures the EU and other groups and countries have taken against Moscow for its actions.

On Tuesday, the U.S. announced it would be banning Russian oil exports after a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to do so Saturday.

In a U.S. spending bill detailed on Wednesday, $13.6 billion was announced to be dedicated to aid for Ukraine.