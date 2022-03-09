Australia declares national emergency over flooding

Australia on Wednesday declared a national emergency over flooding as 21 people have died due to the natural disaster.

The emergency declaration will help the country provide aid faster to its east coast, which has been hit the hardest, Reuters reported.

The government has already distributed $385 million to flood victims this week, with more aid going to areas that need food, shelter and other services.

More than 4,000 military personnel will also be sent to the affected regions to help with recovery and humanitarian needs.

“Australia is becoming a harder country to live in because of these natural disasters,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Morrison attributed the issue to climate change, but said more flood mitigation efforts are needed to combat the natural disasters.

The government has said it wants net zero carbon emissions by 2050, but highlighted that other countries need to combat the issue, as well, Reuters noted.