Ukraine accuses Russia of strike on children’s hospital

Ukraine is accusing Russia of striking a children’s hospital on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted that a children’s hospital and maternity ward was hit in the city of Mariupol.

“Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror?” Zelensky said.

“Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity,” he added.

The city council said the damage was “colossal” and authorities are working to determine how many were killed or injured, The Associated Press reported.

Information compiled by a group of Ukrainian journalists detailed the numerous hospitals that Russia has attacked since the invasion began.

Dozens of hospitals are severely damaged in the country while several have been destroyed since the start of the war, according to the group.

The targeted hospitals have varied in specialty and have been located in multiple cities, including the capital city of Kyiv.

The group also accused Russians of taking medicine and humanitarian aid given to Ukraine from the targeted medical centers.

The International Criminal Court is investigating Russia for war crimes, which Moscow has denied.