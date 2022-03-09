Satellite imagery shows damaged infrastructure in southern Ukrainian city

Satellite imagery released on Wednesday shows homes, grocery stores and other buildings damaged in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, according to a space technology company.

The footage, which Maxar Technologies notes was taken before a strike hit a children’s hospital there, shows photos of the area before and after the Russian invasion.

“Extensive damage is noted to the civilian infrastructure in and around the city, including residential homes, high-rise apartment buildings, grocery stores and shopping centers,” Maxar said in a statement.

The company said the photos were taken after 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

Maxar has also used satellite imagery to show other developments, including a deployment of troop tents and military vehicles in southern Belarus last month, as well as the Russian military convoy outside Kyiv stretching for dozens of miles.

The images were taken before Mariupol suffered more damage later in the day, including a strike against a children’s hospital. Ukrainian President Volodymer Zelensky said that the strike was carried out by Russian forces.

“Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror?” the Ukrainian president tweeted.

Due to the continued attacks on the city, Ukrainian authorities started burying the bodies of civilians and military personnel in a mass grave.

Meanwhile, evacuations of civilians out of Mariupol have been postponed several times in recent days amid claims that cease-fire agreements are not being respected.