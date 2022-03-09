Dating app Bumble discontinuing operations in Russia and Belarus

Dating app Bumble announced Tuesday that it will block downloads of the app in Russia and Belarus amid the ongoing invasion into Ukraine.

The Bumble company also owns dating apps Badoo and Fruitz, both of which have a large number of European users. All three apps will be unavailable to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in Russia and Belarus.

Bumble noted in a statement announcing the decision that its combined revenue from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus came out to approximately 2.8 percent of the company’s total revenue in 2021, almost all of which was generated from Badoo. The company said it expects a loss of about $20 million as a result of the decision to end operations in Russia and Belarus.

The Hill has reached out to Bumble for comment.

The move follows a number of other companies that have ended their operations in Russia and Belarus recently, including Netflix, BP, Visa, Mastercard, YouTube and Facebook, among others.