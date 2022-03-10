3 dead, 17 hurt in attack on Ukraine hospital, officials say

Three people were killed and 17 other were injured in an attack on a hospital Mariupol, Ukrainian officials confirmed Thursday.

The Mariupol city council announced that one child died in Wednesday’s strike and children, doctors and pregnant women were hurt, The Associated Press reported.

Russia, meanwhile, said on Thursday that it would look into the incident, Reuters reported.

“We will definitely ask our military, because you and I don’t have clear information about what happened there,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “And the military are very likely to provide some information.”

Originally, Russia initially denied reports of the attack, saying its military was not targeting civilians.

Ukrainian officials were quick to condemn the strike, with the mayor of the city calling for a no-fly zone in Ukraine.

“Our will has not been broken, we will fight to the end. We have motivated soldiers and officers who defend our homeland,” mayor Vadym Boichenko Boichenko said. “But today we need support.”

“Close the sky over Ukraine,” the mayor added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made similar calls for help after the hospital bombing.

“Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror?” Zelensky asked.

“Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity,” he added.

The World Health Organization said at least 18 medical facilities have been targeted by Russia during the war, the AP noted.