Russia strikes western Ukraine targets, renews push toward Kyiv

Russia on Friday carried out airstrikes near airports in western Ukraine, renewing its movement toward Kyiv, according to multiple news reports.

The move from Russia came just days after facing outrage over an airstrike that hit a maternity hospital in the port city of Mariupol, The Associated Press reported.

Strikes on the Lutsk airfield killed two Ukrainian soldiers and wounded six other people, according to the AP. After reports of a strike near the Ivano-Frankivsk International Airport, nearby residents were ordered to shelter following an air raid.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Russia used high precision long-range weapons to derail operations in the Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk military airfields, the AP reported.

The airstrikes come as the U.S. and other allies are working to end Russia’s favored “Permanent Normal Trade Relations” (PNTR) status, which would allow higher tariffs to be imposed on Russian imports. President Biden is expected to formally take the step Friday.

Western sanctions are already having a crippling impact on the Russian economy, causing the value of the ruble to plunge.

New satellite photos taken Thursday by U.S. firm Maxar Technologies show a large Russian military convoy on the outskirts of Kyiv, sparking new fears that Russian forces are putting troops in place to strike the Ukrainian capital.

Maxar said the images show resupply trucks and “probable” rocket launchers set up on a road in Berestyanka, northwest of Kyiv, CNBC reported.

Some armored vehicles were also transported to nearby forests with towed howitzers ready to open fire into Kyiv, Maxar reported.

The British Ministry of Defense said that after several days of “limited progress” from Russian forces, they are trying to “re-set and re-posture” their military advance toward Kyiv, the AP reported. Moscow has also indicated that it plans to add Syrian fighters to their troops.