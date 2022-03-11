Strava ending service in Russia, Belarus

Athletic social networking service Strava announced on Friday it is ending services in Russia and Belarus due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, joining numerous other businesses and organizations.

Michael Horvath, co-founder and CEO of Strava, said in a news release that his company “has always been a platform that brings athletes together through the power of community.”

“That very community is being rocked by a tragic and senseless war, and it’s important that we show our support and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” Horvath wrote.

Strava joins Burger King, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Goldman Sachs and numerous other popular brands, companies and services that have cut ties with Russia after it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The Russian economy is reportedly sinking amid the weight of punishing sanctions and a corporate exodus, with the value of the ruble said to be plunging.

Horvath said that in addition to cutting services in Russia and Belarus, Strava is providing humanitarian aid for the more than 2.5 million refugees who have fled Ukraine, as well as others affected by the war.

Strava also launched the Ukraine Relief Challenge, which asks athletes to record five kilometers, or 3.1 miles, in distance to earn a badge, part of an effort to encourage donations to the International Red Cross.

The company is also supporting Ukraine with a map that athletes can use to show solidarity.

“We recognize the suspension of services in Russia and Belarus will change our relationship with the many valued members of our community in the affected regions who do not support Putin’s totalitarian regime governing Russia,” Horvath said. “But we feel our course of action is necessitated by a greater imperative to do what we can for the sake of peace.”