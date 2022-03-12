Premier League disqualifies Russian oligarch from directing Chelsea

The Premier League has disqualified Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich from directing Chelsea after the British government hit him with sanctions this week for his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The league said “the board’s decision does not impact on the club’s ability to train and play its fixtures,” The Associated Press reported.

The decision on Saturday follows Abramovich saying the club was up for sale last week.

Sponsors Hyundai and Three said in recent days that they no longer wanted to partner with Chelsea, though Nike has said it remains committed to the club, per the AP.

The British government praised the decision by the Premier League to disqualify Abramovich, saying it was part of a broader effort to hold accountable “those who have enabled the Putin regime,” according to the AP.

“We are open to a sale of the club and would consider an application for a license to allow that to happen,” the government added, per the wire service.

This comes after Abramovich has run Chelsea for 19 years. During that time, his investment has helped turn the club into one of the most successful in Europe, the AP noted.

Some fans of the club have remained supportive of the owner amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with some cheering his name at a game last weekend, according to the wire service.