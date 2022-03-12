Missiles hit city in northern Iraq, no reported casualties

No casualties have been reported following a missile strike in a city in northern Iraq on Saturday.

Multiple ballistic missiles hit Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, on Sunday local time, Reuters reported, citing Kurdish officials.

Kurdish officials also said no casualties had been reported after the attack. They did not say which areas had been hit, according to Reuters.

The Associated Press reported that missiles had targeted two Iraqi military bases where U.S.-led coalition troops and foreign contractors are stationed, citing Iraqi security officials and the military.

“There is no damage or casualties at any U.S. Government facility,” a State Department spokesperson told The Hill.

“We condemn this outrageous attack and display of violence,” the spokesperson added.

No group has taken responsibility for the missiles yet, per Reuters.

U.S. officials have previously said Iran-aligned militias have been behind rocket and drone attacks on U.S. forces stationed at the international airport in Erbil, but no incident has been reported in months, according to Reuters.

Multiple videos showing explosions in Erbil were posted on social media Saturday.