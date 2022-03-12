UK government to pay residents 350 pounds a month to house Ukrainian refugees

The British government will pay residents 350 pounds, the equivalent of roughly $456, a month to house Ukrainian refugees.

The government announced on Sunday that those who can offer a living space for refugees for at least six months could receive the money, Reuters reported.

The “Homes for Ukraine” program will have a website where individuals and organizations can sign up by the end of next week, the government said, per Reuters. Those who offer a room or home for refugees will have to pass a criminal background check and show that the space meets certain standards.

“The UK stands behind Ukraine in their darkest hour and the British public understand the need to get as many people to safety as quickly as we can,” Michael Gove, the country’s minister for housing, said in a statement, according to the wire service.

“I urge people across the country to join the national effort and offer support to our Ukrainian friends. Together we can give a safe home to those who so desperately need it,” he added.

The British government has been criticized for continuing to require visas from Ukrainians as other countries have dropped the requirement, according to Reuters.

More than 2.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in the country over two weeks ago.