Bus carrying Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy

A bus full of roughly 50 Ukrainian refugees overturned in Italy on Sunday.

At least one person was killed and several others were injured in the incident, The Associated Press reported, citing Italian state radio. The accident occurred on the A14 autostrada close to Forlí, which is in the Emilia-Romagna region in Italy.

The bus overturned on the highway between Cesena and Rimini, according to Reuters. It landed on a grassy area that is just past a highway guardrail and a short distance from a farm field, the AP reported.

Firefighters utilized two cranes to bring the bus back to an upright position then remove it, according to the AP.

The cause of the bus incident is under investigation, the AP reported.

The bus had left Ukraine and was en route to Pescara, a city in Italy that is located on the Adriatic coast, the AP reported, citing Italy’s Interior Ministry. Authorities said the individuals on the bus were brought to police barracks nearby for more help, and would later continue their trip.

Roughly 2.698 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began as of Sunday, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency’s operational data portal. About 35,000 have relocated to Italy, according to the AP.