UK looking at using sanctioned properties of oligarchs to house Ukrainian refugees

The United Kingdom is looking at potentially housing Ukrainian refugees in properties owned by Russian oligarchs who were sanctioned as a result of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Asked by BBC Television if homes belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarchs could be utilized to house Ukrainian refugees, British Housing Minister Michael Gove said he wants to look into the possibility.

“I want to explore an option which would allow us to use the homes and properties of sanctioned individuals for as long as they are sanctioned for humanitarian and other purposes,” Gove said, according to Reuters.

He noted that a “high legal bar” would have to be met to carry out such a plan, but said Britain would be on board with the measure if it is feasible.

“There is quite a high legal bar to cross and we’re not talking about permanent confiscation but we are saying, ‘you’re sanctioned, you’re supporting Putin, this home is here, you have no right to use or profit from it’ and … if we can use it in order to help others let’s do that,” he added.

The U.K has sanctioned a number of Russian oligarchs since Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions froze assets and imposed travel bans.

Targets of the penalties include Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich, leading industrialist Oleg Deripaska, Russian energy company CEO Igor Sechin and individuals close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Sunday, the British government said that it will pay its residents 350 pounds, which is equal to about $456, to house refugees fleeing Ukraine.