International

Zelensky awards medals to wounded soldiers during hospital visit

by Joseph Choi - 03/13/22 6:37 PM ET
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded wounded soldiers for their service on Sunday while visiting a military hospital.

“President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a visit to the wounded defenders of Ukraine undergoing treatment at a military hospital,” Zelensky’s office said in a statement.

While there, Zelensky awarded the wounded soldiers “orders and medals for courage and dedication, as well as honored the hospital staff for exemplary work in difficult conditions.”

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Zelensky told the wounded soldiers during his visit, “Guys, get well soon. I believe that the best gift for your statement will be our common victory!”

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, Zelensky has recognized numerous soldiers for their service to Ukraine.

On Saturday, Zelensky conferred the title of Hero of Ukraine to eight service members in honor of their “personal courage and heroism shown in defense of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.” Six of the awards were given posthumously.

Zelensky has also been given awards for his courage during Russia’s attack on his country. Last week, the The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute announced Zelensky would be awarded the Ronald Reagan Freedom Award.

“Although a political novice with no military background, President Zelenskyy has earned the respect of Ukraine and those around the world by refusing to flee the capital, urging Ukrainians to resist, and crafting a successful communications strategy that has won over European leaders and citizens,” said the foundation.

Tags Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

