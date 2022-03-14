Canada, Great Britain top US favorability ratings; Iran, Russia near bottom: Gallup

Americans rate Canada and Great Britain the most favorably and Iran and Russia among the least favorably in a survey of 19 countries, Gallup reports.

The annual World Affairs poll, conducted before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, found that Americans ranked North Korea, Afghanistan, Iran, Russia and Iraq all under 20 percent favorable ratings.

Canada, Great Britain, France and Japan were all rated favorably by more than 80 percent of Americans surveyed, the top four of the 19 countries in the poll.

Six more countries were rated favorably by the majority of respondents when they were surveyed from Feb. 1 to Feb. 17: Germany, India, Israel, Egypt, Mexico and Ukraine.

China, Iraq, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan and North Korea received favorability ratings of 20 percent or less.

A minority, but higher than 20 percent, found Cuba, Saudi Arabia and the Palestinian Authority favorable.

Gallup has tracked the favorable ratings of 18 out of the 19 countries for decades, adding Ukraine in 2022 as Russia began building up troops at its border.

Multiple countries were rated less favorably by respondents compared to data from last year, including Afghanistan, Russia, Cuba, Iraq, Germany, Canada, Great Britain and China.

Afghanistan fell from 21 percent to a record low of 12 percent, while Russia fell from 22 percent to 15 percent.

China retained its record low rating of 20 percent after dropping significantly in the aftermath of the onset of COVID-19.

India also retained its rating from last year, which was a record high of 77 percent.

Ratings of Cuba, Iraq, Canada and Great Britain dropped by 5 percentage points, while ratings of Germany dropped by 6 percentage points.

However, the ratings of U.S. allies Canada, Great Britain and Germany remain high, at 87 percent, 86 percent and 78 percent, respectively.

No country’s rating increased from 2021 to 2022.