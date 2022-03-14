trending:

International

Russia requested military food aid from China amid war with Ukraine: report

by Monique Beals - 03/14/22 9:04 PM ET
AP Photo/Sergei Ilnitsky, Pool

Russia asked China for military and food-related help as Moscow continues its invasion of Ukraine. 

Two sources familiar with the matter told CNN that Russia asked for prepackaged, nonperishable military food, including items known in the U.S. as “meals, ready-to-eat.”

One of the sources told the outlet that China may be willing to comply with the request because it is support that is not lethal, a situation that would provoke the West.  

A Western official and a U.S. diplomat also told CNN that the U.S. has information that indicates China has expressed willingness to offer Russia military and financial assistance.

However, it remains unclear if China will actually provide that assistance, the outlet reported. 

The requests raise questions surrounding Russia’s overall preparedness for the invasion as well as the logistical problems that experts say have obstructed Russia progress in the attack.

Open source reports have previously shown Russian troops breaking into grocery stores for food as the military has run low on certain supplies, CNN added.

Meanwhile, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned his Chinese counterpart in Rome of “potential implications and consequences” for China should the nation support Russia. 

“We do have deep concerns about China’s alignment with Russia at this time, and the national security adviser was direct about those concerns and the potential implications and consequences of certain actions,” a senior Biden administration official told reporters during a briefing following Sullivan’s meeting.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has also said Sullivan indicated China would face “significant consequences” if the country provides Russia with military or other support that “violates sanctions or supports the war effort.” 

