Zelensky calls on Russian soldiers to surrender: ‘I know that you want to survive’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used his nightly television address on Monday night to call on Russian troops to surrender and “survive.”

“I know that you want to survive,” Zelensky said during the address, according to BBC News. He also added that Russia has lost more troops as a result of its invasion of Ukraine than it did during the Chechnya conflict.

Zelensky on Monday also vowed that if Russian forces decided to surrender, they would be treated “as people, decently,” the BBC reported.

The Ukrainian president also expressed his thanks to Russian citizens who have attempted to combat misinformation in their country about the invasion.

He added that he is “grateful to those Russians who do not stop trying to convey the truth,” referring to anti-war protester Marina Ovsyannikova, who interrupted a Russian television news broadcast with a sign condemning the war, the news outlet noted.

Ukraine is expected to continue negotiations with Russia in order to try and bring the conflict to an end. Zelensky noted that both sides have made “pretty good” progress with discussions so far, according to the BBC.

The comments from the Ukrainian president come as three European leaders from Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic are visiting Kyiv on Tuesday to meet with Zelensky.