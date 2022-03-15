Zelensky calls on Russian soldiers to surrender: ‘I know that you want to survive’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used his nightly television address on Monday night to call on Russian troops to surrender and “survive.”
“I know that you want to survive,” Zelensky said during the address, according to BBC News. He also added that Russia has lost more troops as a result of its invasion of Ukraine than it did during the Chechnya conflict.
Ukraine is expected to continue negotiations with Russia in order to try and bring the conflict to an end. Zelensky noted that both sides have made “pretty good” progress with discussions so far, according to the BBC.
The comments from the Ukrainian president come as three European leaders from Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic are visiting Kyiv on Tuesday to meet with Zelensky.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.