Zelensky to family of slain journalist: We ‘are mourning with you’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday extended his condolences to the family of American journalist Brent Renaud, who was killed by Russian troops.

“With all his courage and determination, he traveled to the most dangerous war zones to film the unprecedented ruthlessness and evil, also inflicted upon our nation by the aggressor state,” Zelensky wrote in a message to Renaud’s family. “[Ukrainians] who are fighting against the Russian regime to defend their homeland and democracy in the world, are mourning with you.”

Renaud, 50, had reportedly been working on a documentary in Ukraine when the vehicle he was traveling in came under fire.

“Brent lost his life while documenting human tragedy, devastation and suffering of the millions of Ukrainians,” Zelensky said of Renaud.

American journalist Juan Arredondo was traveling with Renaud at the time. He was also shot, but survived his injuries, according to Axios.

Earlier this week, Kyiv Regional Police Chief Andriy Nebytov announced that Renaud had been killed, saying that his death illustrated Russia’s “ingenuity, cruelty and ruthlessness.”